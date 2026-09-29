German investment inflow into Kazakhstan reaches $8B over 21 years

Photo: Press service of the President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The total inflow of investment from Germany into Kazakhstan reached $8 billion over the past 21 years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during expanded talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“Last year, mutual trade reached $4.5 billion, increasing by 13.4%. The total inflow of investments from Germany over 21 years reached $8 billion. I would like to assure you that ensuring the security of German investments remains under our special control,” Tokayev said.

The sides paid particular attention to strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

Tokayev highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Working Group and the Kazakhstan-German Business Council in advancing bilateral economic ties.

The talks also covered the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including joint initiatives in education and science.

Earlier, Tokayev and Merz held a meeting in a one-on-one format, discussing key areas of bilateral cooperation and the further development of relations between Kazakhstan and Germany.

Following the talks, Tokayev invited Merz to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.