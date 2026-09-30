Next group of ex-IDPs return to Khojaly, Khojavand cities and Shukurbeyli village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The next groups of internally displaced families have been sent to Shukurbeyli village and the cities of Khojaly and Khojavand.

At this stage, 9 families, comprising 60 people, have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village; 17 families, comprising 78 people, to Khojaly; and 16 families, comprising 55 people, to Khojavand.

Residents returning to their native lands expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support and care extended to them. They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, as well as to the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijan’s lands from occupation, and prayed for the souls of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives along this path.

The relocated families had been temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings.