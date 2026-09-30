Tajikistan strengthens Sughd energy infrastructure with small HPPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A total of 74 small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of more than 8.9 megawatts have been built in the cities and districts of Tajikistan’s Sughd region.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Tajik President, citing remarks made by President Emomali Rahmon during a meeting with the heads and activists of the Sughd region.

"Seventy-four small hydropower plants with a total capacity of more than 8,900 kilowatts have been built in the cities and districts of the region," the statement said.

Emomali Rahmon noted that five more projects are currently being implemented, including the expansion of the Sugd-500 substation, with a total cost of 2.3 billion somoni ($247.9 million), which will contribute to the further development of the region’s energy infrastructure.

"In addition, one of the first major green energy projects in Sughd Region - the construction of a 250-megawatt solar power plant in Asht district - has been completed," the statement said.

Trend’s analysis indicates that the expansion of small hydropower and solar generation could significantly strengthen the diversification of Sughd Region’s energy system. Trend estimates suggest that renewable generation capacity in the region could increase by around 25–35% by 2030, supported by the completion of ongoing projects and further investment in solar and hydropower.

Moreover, Trend’s calculations indicate that the development of distributed generation could also improve electricity availability in remote districts and reduce pressure on the regional grid. Trend estimates indicate that renewable sources could account for approximately 15–20% of the region’s additional power generation capacity by 2030, creating greater opportunities to supply growing industrial and household demand.

Further investment in transmission infrastructure could allow the region to integrate new renewable capacity more efficiently. Trend estimates suggest that an additional 2–3 billion somoni ($215 million - $323 million) could be invested in renewable energy and related grid infrastructure in Sughd over the next five years.