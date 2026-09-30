Auxiliary firms account for 98% of Türkiye's financial sector enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance accounted for 98.4% of all enterprises in Türkiye's financial intermediary institutions sector in 2025, while representing 8.9% of the sector's total value added.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data released by TÜİK on September 25.

TÜİK reported that 21,766 of the sector's 22,113 enterprises fell under activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance in 2025, alongside 273 financial service enterprises and 74 insurance, reinsurance and pension funding enterprises. Auxiliary activities accounted for 26.4% of the sector's workforce and 14.2% of total fixed capital investment.

According to Trend's calculations, value added per enterprise in auxiliary activities averaged an estimated 12.2 million lira ($251,000) in 2025, compared with an estimated 8.77 billion lira ($180.1 million) per enterprise in financial services and 4.49 billion lira ($92.2 million) per enterprise in insurance. The difference reflects the substantially different number and average scale of enterprises across the three subsectors, which include activities such as payment processing, brokerage and other financial support services.

Trend's calculations also show that auxiliary activities invested approximately 8.4% of their value added in fixed capital in 2025, compared with an estimated 5.2% in financial services and 3.3% in insurance. This indicates a higher ratio of fixed capital investment to value added in the auxiliary activities subsector during the year.