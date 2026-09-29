King of Bahrain receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has received the credentials of Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador Javidan Huseynov,during an official ceremony in Bahrain on September 29, Trend reports.

King Hamad welcomed Huseynov along with newly appointed ambassadors from South Korea, Algeria, Kuwait and Türkiye.

The King highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Bahrain and Azerbaijan and wished the Azerbaijani ambassador success in further strengthening cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

On October 17, 2025 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the establishment of the embassy in Bahrain.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to address logistical and financial matters related to the operation of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama) and to take necessary measures arising from the order.

By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 27, 2026 Javidan Huseynov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Bahrain.