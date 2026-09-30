Azerigas subscribers to sign contracts digitally using SİMA

Azerigas's digitalization of services and business processes will enable subscribers to complete a number of procedures without paper documents or visits to service centers.

As part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing digital transformation, another important step has been taken toward the digitalization of services. Integrating the SİMA digital signature into the service and business processes of the "Azerigas" Production Union has enabled subscribers to sign their contracts digitally.

Citizens can now sign contracts related to gas supply with SİMA via the “mygov” platform and complete the required procedures without visiting a service center. The same option is also available at “ASAN xidmət” and “ASAN Kommunal” centers, where gas supply agreements for both residential and non-residential subscribers are processed electronically and signed using SİMA.

The new solution simplifies the documentation process, reduces the time required to complete procedures, and provides subscribers with more convenient access to services. At the same time, reducing the circulation of physical documents enables Azerigas to manage its internal operations more efficiently, improve process monitoring, and manage documentation electronically.

As part of the next stage of cooperation between Azerigas and AzInTelecom, the use of digital solutions is expected to be expanded to additional service and business processes.

The “Digital Development Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” approved by Presidential Decree on January 16, 2025, identifies the modernization of public services and their transition to digital platforms as one of its key priorities.

The integration of the SİMA digital signature across various service areas not only simplifies citizens’ everyday transactions but also accelerates the transition of services to a digital environment. AzInTelecom will continue broadening the use of SİMA to provide users with a more convenient and accessible digital service experience.

About SİMA İmza

SİMA, a next-generation digital signature solution, was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. “SİMA İmza” enables users to access a wide range of public and private services quickly and securely. Users can obtain the digital signature free of charge through the mobile application, without visiting a service center.