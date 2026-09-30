Uzbekistan, EU launch platform to advance €12bn Global Gateway package

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan and the European Union have launched a joint working group to advance the implementation of the EU’s €12 billion Global Gateway investment package for Central Asia, focusing on projects in energy, water, transport, digital connectivity, climate, and critical raw materials, on Sept. 29 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-EU Working Group on Investment and Financial and Technical Cooperation, co-chaired by Uzbek Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Akram Aliyev and Peteris Ustubs, director of DG INTPA.

The sides discussed practical steps to implement the €12 billion investment package announced by the European Union for Central Asia at the Samarkand Summit in April 2025.

Particular attention was given to advancing joint projects in energy, water resources, transport & digital connectivity, climate & critical raw materials. The participants also discussed ways to attract European financial and development institutions, as well as private capital, to priority projects.

“The Working Group provides an important platform for translating the Global Gateway investment package into concrete projects and strengthening coordination between Uzbekistan and European partners,” the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

Additionally, the meeting covered opportunities to expand EU grants and technical assistance, including under the bloc’s financial programs for 2028–2034.

The sides agreed to develop the working group into a permanent platform for coordinating investment initiatives, building a joint project portfolio and advancing specific projects.

The new mechanism is intended to provide a structured channel for coordinating Uzbekistan’s investment priorities with EU financing and technical support, while facilitating the participation of European financial institutions, development partners and private investors.