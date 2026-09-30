Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 30.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 39 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to September 29.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,741,819 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,974,353 rials. On September 29, the euro was priced at 1,974,001 rials.

Currency Rial on September 29 Rial on September 28 1 US dollar USD 1,741,819 1,736,609 1 British pound GBP 2,300,977 2,302,160 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,086,405 2,086,713 1 Swedish króna SEK 174,001 174,323 1 Norwegian krone NOK 181,306 182,233 1 Danish krone DKK 264,119 264,053 1 Indian rupee INR 18,155 18,091 1 UAE Dirham AED 474,287 472,868 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,639,791 5,623,019 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 628,617 626,685 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,105,730 1,103,017 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 221,981 221,366 1 Omani rial OMR 4,527,206 4,513,488 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,227,437 1,225,583 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 981,106 984,148 1 South African rand ZAR 105,944 105,688 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,547 35,453 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,631 20,574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 478,522 477,090 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 132,925 132,535 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,235 14,235 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,215,448 1,219,035 1 Saudi riyal SAR 464,485 463,096 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,632,497 4,618,641 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,362,219 1,358,598 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,416,262 1,410,390 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 52,629 52,499 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 830 827 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,134,141 1,130,142 1 Libyan dinar LYD 272,244 271,505 1 Chinese yuan CNY 259,586 258,696 100 Thai baht THB 5,187,066 5,165,324 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 426,596 425,406 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,284,792 1,276,603 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,456,726 2,449,378 1 euro EUR 1,974,353 1,974,001 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 396,017 393,893 1 Georgian lari GEL 670,517 668,533 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 96,960 96,392 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,217 27,360 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 576,532 573,346 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,024,599 1,021,534 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,780,234 2,777,971 1 Tajik somoni TJS 189,161 188,242 1 Turkmen manat TMT 498,122 494,965 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,032 2,031

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,974,353 rials and $1 costs 1,741,819.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,53-2,56 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,86-2,89 million rials.