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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 30

Iran News 30 September 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 30
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 30.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 39 currencies went up, while 7 currencies fell compared to September 29.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,741,819 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,974,353 rials. On September 29, the euro was priced at 1,974,001 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 29

Rial on September 28

1 US dollar

USD

1,741,819

1,736,609

1 British pound

GBP

2,300,977

2,302,160

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,086,405

2,086,713

1 Swedish króna

SEK

174,001

174,323

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

181,306

182,233

1 Danish krone

DKK

264,119

264,053

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,155

18,091

1 UAE Dirham

AED

474,287

472,868

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,639,791

5,623,019

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

628,617

626,685

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,105,730

1,103,017

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

221,981

221,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,527,206

4,513,488

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,227,437

1,225,583

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

981,106

984,148

1 South African rand

ZAR

105,944

105,688

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,547

35,453

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,631

20,574

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

478,522

477,090

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

132,925

132,535

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,235

14,235

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,215,448

1,219,035

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

464,485

463,096

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,632,497

4,618,641

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,362,219

1,358,598

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,416,262

1,410,390

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

52,629

52,499

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

830

827

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,134,141

1,130,142

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

272,244

271,505

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

259,586

258,696

100 Thai baht

THB

5,187,066

5,165,324

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

426,596

425,406

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,284,792

1,276,603

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,456,726

2,449,378

1 euro

EUR

1,974,353

1,974,001

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

396,017

393,893

1 Georgian lari

GEL

670,517

668,533

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

96,960

96,392

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,217

27,360

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

576,532

573,346

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,024,599

1,021,534

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,780,234

2,777,971

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

189,161

188,242

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

498,122

494,965

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,032

2,031

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,974,353 rials and $1 costs 1,741,819.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,53-2,56 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,86-2,89 million rials.

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