King Philippe of Belgium to pay state visit to Kazakhstan on Oct. 11-14 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. King Philippe of Belgium is scheduled to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from October 11 to 14, a spokesperson at Belgium's Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation told Trend.

"Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Belgians will pay a State Visit to Kazakhstan from 11 to 14 October 2026, stopping in the capital, Astana, and Almaty. They will be accompanied by a delegation of 110 people, including 26 CEOs and 11 university rectors. The programme will showcase our bilateral cooperation in the economic, academic, cultural and scientific fields," the spokesperson said.

The FPS noted that the 4th edition of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council, which was launched in 2023, will be held during the State Visit. It will provide an opportunity to highlight success stories and explore new forms of cooperation in logistics and agriculture.

“We are currently in the final phase of preparations of the different activities that are on the official programme,” the spokesperson said.

According to the FPS, the meeting will provide an opportunity to highlight success stories and explore new forms of cooperation in logistics and agriculture, two areas in which Belgium and Kazakhstan already enjoy close collaboration.

“The development of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, in which Kazakhstan plays a central role and in which several Belgian companies are already actively involved, is strategically important in this regard,” the FPS said.

The Belgian side noted that several agreements will be signed during the visit, both by the business community and in the academic field.