Latvia sees new opportunities for EU-Turkmenistan cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Latvia sees growing EU-Central Asia cooperation as creating new opportunities to deepen ties and connectivity with Turkmenistan.

This was stated by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics in a congratulatory message to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, according to the press service of the Turkmen government.

Rinkevics described relations between Latvia and Turkmenistan as friendly and constructive, noting that the dialogue between the two countries remains open and constructive.

The Latvian president also pointed to potential for further developing interstate cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“The growing interaction between the European Union and Central Asia opens new opportunities for strengthening cooperation and connectivity between our regions,” Rinkevics said.

He added that Latvia is ready to work with Turkmenistan on developing new areas of partnership.

To note, Latvia and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations in February 1993. According to the Latvian government, the country places particular emphasis on strengthening ties with Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, while also supporting closer European Union cooperation with the region. Potential areas for expanding bilateral economic cooperation include transport and logistics, clean technologies, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, science and education. The two countries have an intergovernmental commission covering economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation.

Recent bilateral consultations have focused on giving these ties a more practical dimension. During political consultations in Riga in March 2025, the sides discussed trade and economic cooperation, transport and high technologies, as well as the possibility of using Latvian experience in Turkmenistan’s process of accession to the World Trade Organization. The two sides also discussed strengthening the bilateral intergovernmental commission and developing business contacts.