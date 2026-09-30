Uzbekistan, Kuwait move to deepen political and economic dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan and Kuwait discussed strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade, investment and cultural ties during the latest round of bilateral political consultations held via videoconference on September 29 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA.

The Uzbek delegation was led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloev, while Kuwait’s delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Nawaf Abdulatif Al-Ahmad.

The sides reviewed ways to strengthen political dialogue and expand cooperation in trade, investment and the cultural and humanitarian spheres, according to Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The consultations also covered cooperation within international organizations and included an exchange of views on current regional issues.

“Uzbekistan and Kuwait reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding practical cooperation across key areas,” the ministry said.

The latest consultations underscore the two countries’ efforts to maintain regular diplomatic dialogue and broaden the economic and institutional foundations of bilateral cooperation.

Uzbekistan and Kuwait have maintained diplomatic relations since 1994, with bilateral cooperation gradually expanding across political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian areas. The two countries also cooperate through international organizations and have continued efforts to strengthen economic ties and create new opportunities for business and investment.