Trans-Caspian corridor takes center stage at Uzbekistan conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan is discussing new investment and financing opportunities for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) as the country hosts its second national conference dedicated to the route in Tashkent on September 30.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The conference brings together officials, international financial institutions, development partners and private-sector representatives to discuss the development of the TCTC, investment in transport infrastructure and financing for projects aimed at improving the corridor’s efficiency.

The event is also focusing on reforms designed to strengthen Uzbekistan’s role in creating sustainable connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.

Participants include Uzbek Transport Minister Ilhom Makhkamov, Peteris Ustubs, Director for Asia, Central Asia and the Pacific at the European Commission, as well as representatives of international financial institutions, development partners and the private sector.

“The development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is closely linked to improving transport connectivity, attracting investment and implementing reforms that can enhance the efficiency of trade routes between Central Asia and Europe,” the organizers said.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for identifying investment priorities, discussing financing mechanisms and strengthening cooperation among Uzbekistan, international partners and private-sector stakeholders involved in the development of the TCTC.