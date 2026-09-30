Law enforcement agencies must boost economic development in combating illegal activities - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Law enforcement agencies, including the prosecutor's office, must structure their activities in such a way that, alongside combating unlawful acts, they foster the economic reforms and economic development being implemented in the country, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, said in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and REAL TV.

The full version of the interview will air on September 30 at 21:00.

Responding to a question regarding the balance between protecting the rights of law-abiding entrepreneurs and combating illegal activities, Kamran Aliyev described the issue as both sensitive and important.

"The economy is of vital importance to the development of any society. For the economy to develop successfully, entrepreneurial activity must be conducted freely, yet within the framework of the law," the Prosecutor General said.

He noted that oversight measures shouldn't hinder the development of entrepreneurship or the economy.

"Our primary role is precisely this: not to impede economic development, but rather to boost it. Therefore, we strive to structure the Prosecutor's Office's cooperation with relevant state agencies and the private sector in a way that ensures our activities yield positive results," Aliyev added.