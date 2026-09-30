ADEX-2026 to contribute to strengthening military-technical cooperation – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. ADEX-2026 Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition is important in terms of demonstrating the military potential of participating countries and exchanging knowledge and experience, strengthening existing military-technical cooperation and discussing future prospects, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, said in his address to the participants of the ADEX-2026 exhibition today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the exhibition is a platform of special importance in terms of discussing technical solutions to security issues and familiarising oneself with modern defence technologies applied across various sectors of the military-industrial complex.

Hasanov pointed out that the holding of such exhibitions, which positively influence the development of the defence industry, creates broad opportunities for the products manufactured by participating countries to enter the global market.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan already possesses a strong defence industrial potential. According to him, in the country’s military factories, alongside the production of more than 1,000 types of defence products that are competitive on the global market through the application of modern technologies. Moreover, repair and modernization of combat vehicles, aviation assets, and other military equipment are carried out.

According to Hasanov, the increasing number of countries represented at the ADEX-2026 International Defence Exhibition from year to year shows the event’s turning into an international platform attracting the attention of many states’ military-industrial enterprises. He noted that this also demonstrates Azerbaijan’s growing standing on the international arena, and that the exhibition is one of the indicators of achievements in the field of international cooperation.

The minister highlighted that as a result of the development of Azerbaijan's defense industry and the application of high technologies in the army's armament, modern weapons, ammunition, and combat equipment are available in the arsenal of the Armed Forces.

He added that the meetings and discussions to be held during the days of the exhibition among representatives and guests of participating countries will create favorably conditions for further expansion of military and military-technical cooperation.