Kazakhstan’s Kurultai ratifies Budapest Convention on Cybercrime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Kurultai of Kazakhstan ratified the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime during a meeting, the Kurultai’s press service reported.

“The document is aimed at countering crimes related to violations of the confidentiality, integrity and availability of computer systems, networks and data, as well as their unlawful use,” the press service said.

The Convention, concluded in Budapest on November 23, 2001, is the first international treaty aimed at combating information technology-related crimes. More than 80 countries are currently parties to the Convention, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and European countries.

"Joining the Convention will enable Kazakhstan to cooperate with these countries in effectively detecting and investigating such criminal offenses, prosecuting them at the domestic and international levels, and developing prompt and reliable international cooperation", Kurultai said.

The document provides for mechanisms of international legal assistance, including extradition, information exchange and joint investigative activities.

This will expand Kazakhstan’s tools for detecting cross-border crimes and increase the effectiveness of efforts to combat cybercrime.

In addition, the Kurultai adopted in two readings a law ratifying the intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Qatar Agreement on cooperation in combating crime, concluded in Doha on October 29, 2024.

The agreement regulates cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar in combating organized crime, terrorist and extremist crimes, illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, illegal migration and human trafficking, as well as crimes in the field of information security.

The Kurultai also adopted in two readings a law ratifying the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty of the Commonwealth of Independent States member states on interstate wanted persons search of December 10, 2010. The protocol was signed by the parties in Moscow on October 8, 2024.

Also, Kazakhstan's Kurultai has approved in the second reading a bill paving the way for the country to join the World Trade Organization's (WTO) rules on domestic regulation of services.