Kazakhstan moves to implement WTO standards in services sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Kazakhstan’s Kurultai adopted in the second reading a law ratifying amendments to the list of specific commitments of Kazakhstan on services, which is annexed to the Protocol on Kazakhstan’s accession to the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization of April 15, 1994, the Kurultai’s press service reported.

Through the ratification of the document, Kazakhstan is joining the World Trade Organization’s rules on domestic regulation of services.

The rules establish general principles for regulating the services sector and are aimed at simplifying procedures for obtaining permits and licenses required to provide services. In particular, they provide for simplified application procedures and shorter processing times, as well as the introduction of electronic submission of applications and issuance of permits.

“Joining the World Trade Organization’s rules will contribute to the development of competition and increase Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness. In addition, requirements for service providers will become more transparent, objective and predictable, creating additional opportunities for them to enter foreign markets,” the Kurultai said.

At the same time, the rules do not restrict the state’s right to regulate the services sector. Kazakhstan retains the authority to establish licensing, qualification requirements and other necessary regulatory measures.

Such measures may be applied to protect the health and safety of citizens, as well as other public interests.