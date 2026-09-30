UK Defence Minister attends ADEX exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. UK Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker is attending the Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX) for the first time.

This was reported by the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The embassy noted that 18 UK-based companies are participating in the exhibition.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX-2026) and the 15th anniversary Securex Caspian International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue Equipment have opened.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. A total of 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to date for participation in the exhibition.

Countries being represented with delegates include the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, South Korea, Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries - the U.S., Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan - are represented by national pavilions at the exhibitions.

One of the key new features of ADEX 2026 is that, for the first time, Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center will be allocated to Azerbaijan’s national exhibition.