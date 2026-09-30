Uzbekistan, Switzerland map out cooperation in AI, startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, Uzbekistan and Switzerland discussed expanding cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, investment and research and development during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Swiss Ambassador to Uzbekistan Simone Giger in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

Shermatov briefed the Swiss side on Uzbekistan’s ongoing digital transformation reforms, the development of the IT sector and startup ecosystem, and opportunities created for foreign investors.

Particular attention was given to expanding IT service exports and developing startups that combine software solutions with other technological capabilities, according to the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Additionally, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence, including the development of open and practical AI models for digital education and other sectors.

The meeting also focused on increasing the participation of Swiss companies in investment projects in Uzbekistan. In this context, the sides discussed using Swiss export-support mechanisms and strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries.

"The sides expressed their readiness to further expand cooperation between relevant organizations and the private sectors of the two countries, and bring cooperation in digital technologies to a new level," the ministry said in the statement.