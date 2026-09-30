Kazakhstan's Air Astana to launch flights between Astana and Bangkok

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Kazakhstan's Air Astana plans to launch direct flights between Astana and Bangkok from December 11, 2026, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport said today.

The flights will operate twice a week using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Following the launch of the new route, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Thailand will increase to 20 per week across four routes.

Currently, Air Astana operates seven weekly flights on the Almaty–Phuket route and six weekly flights on the Almaty–Bangkok route, while Thai AirAsia X operates three weekly flights on the Almaty–Bangkok route and SCAT operates two weekly flights on the Shymkent–Bangkok route.

“The new route between the capitals of the two countries will expand opportunities for tourism and business travel and contribute to further strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Thailand,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Air Astana announced yesterday that it plans to launch direct seasonal flights on the Almaty-Langkawi (Malaysia) route from December 25, 2026.

The flights will operate three times a week using Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Air Astana is one of the largest airlines in Central Asia. The airline was registered in 2001 and has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to perform aircraft maintenance in accordance with Part-145 requirements.