Azerbaijan and Iran discuss progress of joint projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Iran has been discussed.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers following a meeting between the Azerbaijani delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian officials during its visit to Iran.

During the meetings, it was emphasized that the cordial relations established between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian have had a very positive impact on the development of bilateral ties and the acceleration of joint projects.

During a meeting with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Ghalibaf, the important role of the parliaments in realizing joint initiatives put forward by both countries and in further strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted.

Then, the delegation met with the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, and discussed pressing issues on the bilateral agenda. During the visit, the delegation held productive discussions with Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi; projects of importance to the economies of both countries were reviewed, and prospects for cooperation were assessed.