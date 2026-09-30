Remembrance Day holds profound nationwide significance - Azerbaijani parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Remembrance Day holds profound national significance, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a plenary session of the parliament today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that in accordance with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's decree dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day has been observed in the country for six years now.

Gafarova recalled that on September 27 - Remembrance Day, President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva honored the memory of the Second Karabakh War martyrs at Victory Park.

According to her, state and government officials, military personnel, and representatives of the public also visited the Victory Park that day. Events marking Remembrance Day were held in cities and districts across the country.

Gafarova emphasized that preserving the memory of the martyrs strengthens the bond between generations.

"Preserving the memory of the martyrs strengthens the bond between generations and helps us better understand the value of a sovereign and strong Azerbaijan," she added.

Will be updated