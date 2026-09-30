Strengthening defense capability is among the priority areas of Azerbaijan’s state policy - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Strengthening defense capability and ensuring national security are among the priority areas of Azerbaijan’s state policy, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment.

“As a result of consistent measures, our country’s defense industry, having undergone significant development, has now entered a qualitatively new stage and significantly expanded its production capabilities. Defense products manufactured by local enterprises, while occupying an important place in the supply of our Armed Forces, also stand out for their competitiveness in international markets and are met with particular interest by relevant institutions in various countries. The achievements made by Azerbaijan in the field of defense industry serve to strengthen our country’s military-technical potential and deepen cooperation with friendly and partner states,” the head of state said in his address.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary Securex Caspian International Exhibition of Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment have opened.

More than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. So far, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibitions.

The countries represented by the delegations include the US, Belarus, Bahrain, the UAE, the UK, South Korea, Czechia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries – the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, Czechia, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan – are represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions.

One of the key innovations of ADEX-2026 is the allocation of the 4th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center for a national exhibition for the first time.