ADEX-2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions get underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX-2026) and the 15th anniversary Securex Caspian International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety, and Rescue Equipment opened on September 30, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The opening ceremony, being held at the Baku Expo Center and featuring an exhibition scheduled to run for three days, is attended by state and government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations in Azerbaijan, foreign delegations, and representatives of other relevant agencies. The event is organized by the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, with organizational support from Caspian Event Organisers.

Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev read out a letter from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed to the exhibition participants.

Will be updated