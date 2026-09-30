Eni offers Italian households 30% discount on electricity and gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Eni Group will provide further support to Italian households through its Eni for Italy initiative, offering a 30% discount on electricity and gas rates through its Plenitude unit, Eni said on Sept.29.

The measure follows Eni’s introduction of a price cap on diesel and petrol at Enilive service stations in Italy as the company seeks to help consumers cope with high energy prices.

“Starting October 1, customers who subscribe to the offer through Plenitude by October 24 will receive a 30% discount on electricity and gas rates compared with Plenitude’s main fixed-price offer, with prices fixed for two years,” said the company.

Eni said it will keep commodity prices unchanged under the offer and absorb recent increases in procurement costs.

The discount is estimated to be worth approximately €100 per year on a gas contract and another €100 on an electricity contract, for total savings of around €200 annually for customers who choose both supplies.

Plenitude will also assess further measures to support consumers depending on the evolution of market conditions, Eni said.

The household support initiative follows Eni’s decision to introduce a temporary price cap on fuels marketed by its Enilive subsidiary.

From September 28, Eni set a maximum price of €2.19 per liter for diesel and €1.99 per liter for petrol at Enilive service stations in Italy. According to Eni, these levels were approximately 17 cents per liter below prevailing average prices at the time of the announcement.

The fuel price cap was initially set to remain in place for 30 days, with the possibility of an extension through the end of 2026 depending on market and supply trends.

Eni attributed the increase in fuel prices to a contraction in international refined-product supplies, ongoing geopolitical crises and a shortage of refining capacity in Europe. The company noted that nearly 30 European refineries have closed over the past 15 years.

Eni said the fuel initiative complemented measures it had taken since March to only partially pass increases in international market prices through to recommended prices at its service stations, thereby absorbing part of the higher costs.

Enilive is Eni’s company focused on mobility, including the production and marketing of energy carriers through its network of service stations across Europe, as well as biorefining, biomethane and smart mobility solutions.