Turkmen exchange records 19 deals last week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) registered 19 deals over the week starting from September 21 to 26.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the publicaion, foreign businesses from Türkiye, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and the UAE purchased polypropylene, base oil and petroleum coke produced by the State Concern Türkmennebit.

Cotton fabric and yarn, refined cotton oil and licorice root extract were also sold for foreign currency. Buyers included businesses from the Türkiye, UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

The total value of foreign-currency deals exceeded $2.8 million.

On the domestic market, Turkmen businesses purchased polypropylene produced by Türkmennebit, technical iodine, cotton fabric and wheat flour.

The total value of domestic-market deals amounted to 533.4 million Turkmen manats ($152.4 million).

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.