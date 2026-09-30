Quality of Azerbaijan’s defense industry products is highly appreciated at the international level - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, the quality and reliability of Azerbaijan’s defense industry products are highly appreciated at the international level, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian 2026 – the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment.

“The ADEX exhibition is particularly significant in presenting to the international community the strength and potential of our country’s defense-industrial complex, including its innovative technologies, as well as modern products and new achievements of defense industry enterprises from our partner countries,” the head of state emphasized.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition, ADEX-2026, and the 15th anniversary Securex Caspian International Exhibition of Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment have opened.

More than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. So far, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibitions.

The countries represented by the delegations include the US, Belarus, Bahrain, the UAE, the UK, South Korea, Czechia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries – the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, Czechia, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan – are represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions.

One of the key innovations of ADEX-2026 is the allocation of the 4th pavilion of the Baku Expo Center for a national exhibition for the first time.