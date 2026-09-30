Uzbekistan, Belarus target $1B in trade by 2030

Photo: the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan and Belarus are targeting $1 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, officials said during the Uzbekistan-Belarus interparliamentary forum in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region today.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The discussions focused on expanding agricultural trade, implementing joint investment projects and strengthening scientific and technological cooperation in the agro-industrial sector.

Agricultural trade between Uzbekistan and Belarus reached $338.9 million in 2025, while the figure stood at $291.7 million during the reporting period of 2026, up 36.7% from the same period a year earlier, according to the information presented at the forum.

The two countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion by 2030.

“Expanding agricultural trade, launching joint investment projects and introducing modern technologies are key areas of Uzbekistan-Belarus cooperation in the agro-industrial sector,” the participants said.

More than 50 joint projects have been developed in the agricultural sector, covering poultry farming, livestock, food processing and other areas.

The sides also highlighted cooperation in crop seed production, the introduction of promising potato varieties, scientific research in fruit growing and fisheries, and the improvement of electronic data exchange in phytosanitary control.

The two countries are seeking to further strengthen agricultural cooperation through new projects, modern technologies and scientific developments, supporting agricultural production and food security.