QazaqGaz joins UN-backed global methane emissions reduction initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. QazaqGaz has officially joined the global Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) initiative aimed at reducing methane emissions, the company announced today.

“QazaqGaz has taken an important step in implementing its climate strategy by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and officially joining the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership,” the company said.

By joining OGMP 2.0, QazaqGaz becomes part of a global group of industry companies committed to ESG principles, the company noted.

As part of the initiative, QazaqGaz signed a cooperation agreement with Norwegian company Carbon Limits. The joint work will focus on comprehensive monitoring, inventorying emission sources and implementing effective solutions to reduce methane emissions at the company’s production facilities.

The Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) is the flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). It is the only comprehensive, measurement-based international reporting framework for the oil and gas sector.

More than 140 major international and Kazakh companies currently participate in the initiative, including Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Chevron and Equinor, as well as Kazakhstan’s NCOC, KazMunayGas and Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO).

QazaqGaz is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages Kazakhstan's centralized infrastructure for the transportation of commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international gas transit, and sells gas in domestic and foreign markets. The company also develops, finances, constructs and operates gas pipelines and gas storage facilities.

According to the company's website, the QazaqGaz group operates gas pipelines with a total length of about 76,000 kilometers, including around 20,000 km of main gas pipelines with an annual capacity of up to 267.8 billion cubic meters and approximately 56,000 km of gas distribution networks.