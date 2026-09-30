Azerbaijan and Slovakia to exchange confidential information

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan and Slovakia will exchange and mutually protect classified information, according to a Trend correspondent.

This issue was discussed today at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Slovak Republic on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information” was signed in Baku on July 8, 2026.

The purpose of the agreement is to ensure the protection of classified information exchanged or generated by the parties or contractors under their jurisdiction.

The document consists of 17 articles.

Under the agreement, the authorized security agency on the Azerbaijani side is the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on the Slovak side, it is the National Security Agency of the Slovak Republic.

The agreement defines classification levels in accordance with the parties’ national legislation as “highly classified,” “strictly confidential,” and “confidential” for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Access to classified information is granted only to individuals who have a need to know, who have been informed of their obligations to protect classified information, and who have signed a non-disclosure agreement in accordance with the national legislation of the receiving party.

Confidential information shall be transmitted to the receiving party in accordance with the national legislation of the sending party or by other means agreed upon in writing between the competent security authorities. The transmission of confidential information by electronic means may only be carried out using cryptographic measures in accordance with procedures approved by the competent security authorities. The receiving party shall acknowledge receipt of confidential information in writing.

Upon request, the competent security authorities shall inform each other of changes in the national laws, policies, and practices of their respective states regarding the protection of confidential information.

Cooperation under this Agreement shall be conducted in English.

Any disputes arising from the interpretation, application, or implementation of the Agreement shall be resolved exclusively through consultations or negotiations between the Parties and cannot be referred to any national or international court or to a third party for resolution.

This Agreement may be amended by mutual written agreement of the Parties. Such amendments shall be outlined in separate protocols, which are an integral part of this Agreement.

The bill “On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Confidential Information between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Slovak Republic,” following discussion, was put to a vote and adopted on first reading.