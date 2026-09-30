Azerbaijan and China establish new joint investment fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. As part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, the Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) announced the establishment of a joint investment fund with China’s Silk Road Fund (SRF).

This was stated in a press release from the “Azerbaijan Investment Holding.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that the joint investment fund, with a total capital of 7.5 billion Chinese yuan (approximately $1 billion), will be used to finance investment projects in Azerbaijan, as well as in other countries participating in China’s “Belt and Road” initiative.

“The fund will lay the groundwork for the AIH and the SFR to jointly evaluate investment opportunities and finance promising projects. This new mechanism will create additional opportunities to expand investment cooperation between the parties and attract long-term capital to various projects.

The establishment of the Joint Investment Fund is based on the Framework Agreement signed between the AIH and the SFR in April 2025. “Building on the cooperation established under the agreement, the parties continued their work on establishing the Fund and held discussions on potential investment areas, the Fund’s structure, and its operating principles,” the AIH noted.

In addition, it was noted that the establishment of the Fund is an important step toward further deepening investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. The AİH and the SRF plan to continue cooperating on identifying and financing projects of mutual interest within the framework of the Fund.