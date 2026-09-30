Iran views Strait of Hormuz security as key to regional stability – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Iran’s approach to the Strait of Hormuz is based on a strategic and responsible commitment to protecting the security, stability and interests of countries in the region.

According to the Iranian president’s information portal, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said this in a message marking World Maritime Day on September 30.

“The Strait of Hormuz, as one of the world’s important maritime passages, has a special role in the economy and security of the region and the world. Iran believes that sustainable security in the Persian Gulf and its waterways depends largely on cooperation among regional countries,” he said.

Pezeshkian added that, with long coastlines to the north and south and its location along major regional routes, Iran is among the world’s key centers of maritime activity, the maritime economy and trade.

He said security and development along the region’s major routes are two inseparable issues. The security of maritime routes, ports and communication lines creates conditions for trade and economic activity, he added.

The Iranian president said that beyond the economy and security, the sea should also be viewed as an important area for scientific research and environmental protection.

The latest escalation in U.S.-Iran tensions began on July 8. On that day, U.S. forces carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, saying they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes followed a memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran had ended. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.

The conflict severely disrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz.