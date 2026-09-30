Uzbekistan's UTK pitches Turkmenbashi-Baku feeder service at TCTC forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, Uzbekistan’s Uztemiryolkonteyner proposed a regular feeder shipping service between Turkmenbashi and Baku across the Caspian Sea as part of efforts to expand multimodal transport links between Uzbekistan and Europe, during the TCTC Conference in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by UTK, following the initiative presented by M.K. Mirhamidov, chairman of the board of Uztemiryolkonteyner, on Sept. 30 at the second national conference on the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor in Uzbekistan, held in Tashkent under the Global Gateway framework.

The proposed Turkmenbashi–Baku service is intended to create an additional maritime link for Uzbek cargo moving toward European markets and reduce delivery times by strengthening the Caspian segment of the Trans-Caspian route.

“The organization of regular feeder services between Turkmenbashi and Baku will create additional opportunities to accelerate cargo delivery, expand multimodal transportation and strengthen Uzbekistan’s connectivity with European markets,” Uztemiryolkonteyner said during the presentation.

Additionally, the company presented preliminary investment projects to modernize logistics centers in Raustan, Margilan, Jizzakh, Ulugbek and Termez, aimed at increasing their capacity to handle international cargo.

The proposed maritime connection would link Uzbekistan’s rail and logistics network with Turkmenbashi International Seaport in Turkmenistan and the Port of Baku in Azerbaijan, strengthening the Caspian section of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The company announced that the projects are intended to expand international freight transportation and create opportunities for cooperation with international partners in developing Uzbekistan’s transport and logistics infrastructure.