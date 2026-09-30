EBRD to make final coupon payment on Azerbaijan bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Central Securities Depository of Azerbaijan (CSD) will make the final coupon payment on October 1, 2026, for bonds issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with a floating interest rate indexed to AZIR, the reference interest rate for Azerbaijan’s unsecured interbank money market.

The CSD said the final coupon payment will amount to 1,610 manats ($947) per bond.

For bonds with state registration number AZ2001028169, the 100,000-manat ($58,824) nominal value of each security will also be repaid along with the final coupon payment.

As of July 31, the EBRD’s current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan was valued at €888 million, with 41% accounted for by the private sector.

The EBRD currently has 35 active projects in Azerbaijan.

The portfolio decreased by 0.45%, or €4 million, compared with June 30.

According to the EBRD, 89%, or €794 million, of the current portfolio is directed toward sustainable infrastructure development, while 7%, or €64 million, is allocated to financial institutions and 3%, or €30 million, to the corporate sector.

Overall, the EBRD has invested €3.728 billion in 202 projects in Azerbaijan.

The value of the bank’s operating assets in Azerbaijan stood at €715 million as of July 31, down 0.83%, or €6 million, from June 30.