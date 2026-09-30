CPC marine terminal sees 4M-ton drop in oil shipments in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Oil shipments through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) marine terminal totaled almost 50 million tons from January 1 through September 25, 2026, down by 4 million tons compared with the same period last year, CPC’s press service said.

The number of tankers handled during the mentioned period amounted to 397, compared with 453 in the same period of 2025.

“The decline in shipments through the Marine Terminal in 2026 was due to the consequences of the 2025 incident involving the single point mooring (SPM), lower volumes of crude oil delivered by Tengizchevroil LLP in the first quarter of this year, an increase in the duration of danger alerts in the Novorossiysk area, and a higher number of days with weather conditions unfavorable for shipments,” the company said.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan and leading oil-producing companies. It was established to construct and operate a pipeline system stretching 1,511 kilometers.

The pipeline primarily receives crude oil from the large oil fields of western Kazakhstan, as well as from Russian producers. The oil is transported to the company's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near Novorossiysk, where it is loaded onto tankers for shipment to global markets.

Around 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC pipeline system.