Uzbekistan, Tajikistan advance IT Park cooperation in Dushanbe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are moving to deepen cooperation between their technology parks, including through joint startup and incubation programs and efforts to help Central Asian IT companies enter international markets, following today's meeting in Dushanbe.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan following a visit by an Uzbek delegation led by Deputy Minister Jamol Makhsudov to IT Park Dushanbe during a working trip to Tajikistan. The delegation reviewed the technology park’s operations, incentives and conditions for residents, as well as its cooperation with IT Park Uzbekistan.

“Strengthening cooperation between our technology parks will create new opportunities for startups and IT companies in both countries, while joint regional initiatives can help Central Asian businesses expand into international markets,” the Uzbek side said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed accelerating cooperation between IT Park Uzbekistan and IT Park Dushanbe, launching joint startup and incubation programs, and creating more favorable conditions for the development of IT companies.

Particular attention was given to the Central Asian Innovation Hub initiative, which aims to support the international expansion of regional IT companies and startups. The sides also discussed expanding joint participation in major international technology events, conferences and exhibitions under a unified regional brand.

As part of efforts to strengthen the exchange of experience, the parties agreed to organize a visit by representatives and residents of IT Park Uzbekistan to Tajikistan in October.

The cooperation is expected to provide additional opportunities for startups, technology companies and innovation ecosystems in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to develop cross-border partnerships and access international markets.