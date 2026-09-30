Uzbekistan moves to boost Trans-Caspian corridor capacity - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan is working to strengthen the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TCTC) as a safe, efficient and competitive route connecting Europe and Asia, with a focus on logistics infrastructure, digitalization and international investment, Transport Minister Ilhom Makhkamov said today, during the TCTC Conference in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

Speaking at a national conference on the TCTC in Tashkent, Makhkamov said Uzbekistan sees expanded cooperation with the European Union and international financial institutions as important to attracting investment and advancing the corridor.

“A modern transport corridor is not only about quality roads. It is, above all, about prompt decision-making and a barrier-free environment,” Makhkamov said.

The minister said the sustainable development of the TCTC requires integrating rail and road networks into a unified system, with modern logistics infrastructure serving as a key component.

Uzbekistan is also working to strengthen its position as a regional transit hub by developing a network of modern logistics centers and warehouses, he said.

Makhkamov highlighted several projects aimed at expanding Uzbekistan’s connectivity along the corridor, including the construction of an Uzbek terminal at Georgian ports, the establishment of a joint venture with Azerbaijani partners to increase cargo transportation capacity in the Caspian Sea, the acquisition of new cargo vessels and an increase in shipping frequency.

He also noted that a 70% discount on rail transportation under the multimodal CASCA+ route is creating additional opportunities for freight operators and businesses.

According to Makhkamov, the digitalization of transport and customs processes, stronger regional integration, the use of international experience and closer cooperation with the private sector will be critical to improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the TCTC.

The minister said these measures are part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen its role in regional transit and develop more efficient connections between Central Asia, the South Caucasus and European markets.