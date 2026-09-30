QazaqGaz works on EPC terms for Karachaganak gas processing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz is working on the key terms of an EPC contract for a gas processing plant at the Karachaganak field with an annual capacity of 5 bcm of raw gas, while FEED-stage documentation is being developed, QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov said during the 30th International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference KIOGE 2026 in Almaty.

According to the company's press service, Zhamauov presented key projects for the development of Kazakhstan’s gas infrastructure, including the construction of gas processing plants at the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields, as well as the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.

“Taken together, these projects cover the entire chain from the resource base to the consumer: new processing capacities will increase the volumes of marketable gas, while transport projects will ensure its delivery,” Zhamauov said.

Zhamauov stressed that the integrated development of gas infrastructure will improve the reliability and flexibility of gas supplies, strengthen the link between the resource base and end consumers, and create conditions to meet growing domestic demand for marketable gas.

In April 2026, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy appointed QazaqGaz as the operator of the project. On September 15, the company signed an agreement on its implementation with Hyundai Engineering and SICIM.

The project will increase raw gas processing volumes and expand the domestic resource base for marketable gas. The additional volumes will be used to ensure stable gas supplies to households and industry, including during periods of seasonal demand growth.

According to KazMunayGas, the Karachaganak field is one of the world’s largest oil and gas condensate fields. It is located in northwestern Kazakhstan near the city of Aksai and covers an area of more than 280 square kilometers.

The field was discovered in 1979, while first production was obtained in November 1984 through a limited pilot industrial development project implemented during the Soviet period.