Turkish CANİK M3 anti-aircraft weapon takes spotlight at ADEX 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The “CANİK M3” anti-aircraft weapon, developed by the Turkish arms manufacturer “CANİK,” is on display at the “ADEX” exhibition, Trend’s correspondent reports from the exhibition venue.

CANİK has integrated the “M3 FALCON” machine gun with the “FALCON FLEX 50” modular mounting system onto the Azerbaijani Air Force’s Mi-17 helicopters.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Operations “Securex Caspian” have begun.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the “ADEX” and “Securex Caspian” exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibitions.

Among the countries represented by delegations are the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, 14 countries are represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions: the U.S., Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main new features of “ADEX-2026” is that Pavilion 4 of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for national pavilions for the first time.