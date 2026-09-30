Iran receives U.S. proposal to resume negotiations, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Iranian side has received a proposal from the U.S. to resume negotiations.

This was reported by Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani on her social media account on “X.”

“Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has received a proposal from the U.S. addressed to Iran,” she wrote.

Mohajerani stated that today’s meeting of the Iranian Cabinet addressed issues related to the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to New York, the meetings held there, and Iran’s proposal, put forward through intermediaries, regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The government spokesperson noted that, despite the other side’s efforts to isolate Iran, the Iranian delegation remained the center of attention. Numerous meetings were held with officials from European countries, Gulf states, and other nations, while diplomatic efforts to find a solution in the realm of foreign policy remained a key focus.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in relations between the U.S. and Iran began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, stating that they were in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking U.S. targets located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.