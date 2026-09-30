Uzbekneftegaz, China’s Ximile discuss compressor supplies for gas projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, Uzbekneftegaz and Chinese company Ximile discussed the implementation of joint projects and the supply of compressor equipment for oil and gas production facilities in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz.

According to the company, the sides reviewed the progress of ongoing projects, equipment deliveries, and prospects for expanding cooperation, with particular attention to the supply of compressor stations for wellhead compressors at Uzbekneftegaz’s Mubarak and Gazli oil and gas production facilities.

Under a contract signed in April 2026, Ximile is to supply 35 sets of reciprocating compressor units for 12 wellhead compressor stations.

As of September 30, 23 compressors have been manufactured, 17 have passed testing, and 14 have been shipped to the customer. The first compressor unit has been delivered to the construction site of the Zevarda field.

“The timely commissioning of these facilities is important for maintaining stable natural gas production volumes,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

The sides emphasized the need to accelerate equipment manufacturing and deliveries to ensure the projects remain on schedule.

Additionally, the meeting covered plans to establish a Ximile representative office and service center in Uzbekistan. The facility is expected to support continuous technical maintenance, speed up the supply of spare parts, and facilitate knowledge sharing among specialists.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation on the ongoing projects and explore additional areas for collaboration in Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector.