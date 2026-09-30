RWS KZ signs agreement with Deutsche Bahn to prepare rail wheels for EU market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Kazakhstan’s RWS KZ holding and RWS Prommashkomplekt, part of RWS KZ, signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Bahn on September 29 to prepare solid-rolled railway wheels manufactured by RWS Prommashkomplekt for supplies to the European market, RWS KZ said.

The next stage will include certification of BA 318 wheels under the agreement with Deutsche Bahn, as well as BA 319 wheels for freight and passenger rolling stock, the company said.

The agreement provides for the manufacturer qualification procedure required for admission of the products to supplies, including a production audit, qualification and operational testing of the wheels in line with Deutsche Bahn’s internal requirements and European standards for solid-rolled railway wheels.

According to RWS KZ, the company is developing production of solid-rolled wheels for the European railway market in 920-mm sizes, including BA 303, BA 004, BA 318 and BA 319.

The company is undergoing TSI WAG certification in accordance with European requirements for freight and passenger rolling stock. Testing is being completed to obtain certificates of conformity with EU requirements for BA 303 and BA 004 wheels.

After the certification and qualification procedures are completed, the parties will be able to discuss specific orders, including technical requirements, production and supply volumes and delivery timelines. Cooperation with Deutsche Bahn represents another step by the company toward realizing its export potential, RWS KZ said.

Testing is being conducted at accredited testing laboratories on specialized equipment and includes, among other procedures, thermomechanical and fatigue tests in accordance with European standards. The tests are designed to assess the reliability and durability of the wheels under operational loads.

“Obtaining EU Certificates of Conformity will enable the company to supply products to customers in EU countries and move toward signing its first commercial contracts. The company is already negotiating with potential European partners and receiving requests for technical information,” RWS KZ Holding CEO Sergey Pavlinger said.

At the initial stage, the company will focus on wheels for freight and passenger railway rolling stock. Further expansion of the product range will depend on the needs of the European market and potential customers.

The company uses modern heat treatment technologies and high-precision full-profile machining in wheel production. The raw materials are currently supplied by foreign producers that ensure the required quality characteristics and stable supplies.

Following completion of the construction of an electrometallurgical plant in Ekibastuz, the holding plans to use its own raw materials and localize production, RWS KZ said.