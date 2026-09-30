Azerbaijan’s new “KASIRGA” UAV takes center stage at ADEX (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The “KASIRGA” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by Azerbaijani engineers and technicians, was unveiled for the first time at the ADEX exhibition, according to a Trend correspondent reporting from the event.

Meanwhile, this UAV was developed by Bayraktar Teknoloji Azerbaijan.

In addition, it is noted that “KASIRGA,” which is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, autonomous flight supported by artificial intelligence, and performing two types of missions, will make a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan’s technological capabilities.

The platform uses four electric motors during hover and horizontal flight and can operate in both kamikaze mode (circular flight) and reconnaissance missions.

The platform, which is equipped with a return-to-base function during reconnaissance operations, has a maximum takeoff weight of 33 kilograms and a payload capacity of 6 kilograms.

Equipped with a 5-kilogram warhead and an AI-supported electro-optical (EO) camera system, “KASIRGA” is capable of high-precision targeting. The platform, which has a communication range of over 80 kilometers, can conduct operations by utilizing the communication relay capabilities of the “Bayraktar TB2,” “Bayraktar TB3,” or “AKINCI” UAVs.

Equipped with anti-jamming systems (signal interference resistance), visual positioning, and autonomous flight systems based on sensor data fusion, “KASIRGA” is capable of conducting operations within a 60-kilometer radius for kamikaze missions and a 90-kilometer radius for reconnaissance operations.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Equipment for Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Operations “Securex Caspian” have begun.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the “ADEX” and “Securex Caspian” exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibitions.

Among the countries represented by delegations are the US, Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, the exhibition features national pavilions from 14 countries, including the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main innovations of “ADEX” 2026 is that, for the first time, the 4th exhibition hall of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.