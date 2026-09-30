Military personnel exchange expertise within “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. At the training ground, military personnel from all three countries conduct joint activities, enhancing their interoperability and coordination capabilities while carrying out assigned tasks.

This was noted in a statement released by the Ministry of Defense.

The exercise contributes to the development of participants’ practical skills and the enhancement of their professional training.

We spoke with military personnel participating in the exercise. A servicemember from Azerbaijan stated that the exercise is significant in terms of improving the practical skills of personnel and facilitating the exchange of experience with servicemembers from brotherly countries. He noted that ensuring effective coordination during the execution of joint tasks provides valuable practical experience.

Servicemember from Uzbekistan, in turn, emphasized the importance of the participation of personnel involved in the joint exercise in terms of facilitating the exchange of experience and strengthening their ability to conduct joint activities. He stated that the experience gained experience the exercise would contribute to the development of future military cooperation.

Within the framework of the exercise, military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan jointly perform various tasks, enhance their interoperability, and exchange professional experience.