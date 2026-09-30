Kazakhstan keen to develop logistics hubs along TITR with Bavarian businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed that Bavarian businesses jointly develop industrial and logistics hubs along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

According to the presidential press service, Tokayev made the proposal while speaking at the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technology Forum, which brought together business, industrial and technology leaders as part of his official visit to Germany.

Tokayev outlined prospects for cooperation in microelectronics and semiconductor production.

According to the President, Bavaria has created one of Europe’s leading ecosystems in semiconductors and microelectronics, bringing together globally recognized companies such as Infineon Technologies, Siltronic and Rohde & Schwarz.

“For Kazakhstan, a realistic starting point is not large-scale chip manufacturing, but those segments of the value chain that directly contribute to the development of our industry,” Tokayev said.

He noted that the energy, mining and metallurgy, transport and manufacturing sectors are increasingly dependent on power electronics, sensors, measurement systems and sophisticated automated control systems.

In this regard, Tokayev proposed launching a special partnership program involving the Bavarian Chips Alliance and bringing together relevant Kazakh companies, research organizations and development institutions with Bavaria’s semiconductor industry ecosystem.

According to Tokayev, reliable transport and logistics connectivity is crucial for bringing new production facilities to international markets.

In this regard, the President proposed that Bavarian businesses jointly develop industrial and logistics hubs along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technology Forum concluded the President’s official visit to Germany.