Azerbaijani Defense Minister holds meetings with UK and Slovak counterparts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. On September 30, a number of meetings were held as part of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2026, focusing on issues of Azerbaijan’s military-technical cooperation with other countries, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held meetings with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Slovakia, who were participating in the international exhibition.

The Defense Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the United Kingdom and the Slovak Republic in all areas, particularly in defense and security, and expressed satisfaction with the current state of these relations.

The UK Minister of State for Defense, Lord Vernon Coaker, and Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák expressed their satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the exhibition, noting that cooperation between the defense structures of the two countries in the areas of military education, military-technical innovations, as well as other fields, continues on a positive trajectory.

During the meetings, the ministers discussed future plans for cooperation in the areas of defence and security, military and military-technical fields, and held a broad exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.