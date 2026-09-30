QazaqGaz holds talks with Shell, Eni, and Solar Turbines on gas cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Kazakhstan’s national gas company QazaqGaz held meetings with executives of Shell, Eni and Solar Turbines on the sidelines of KIOGE 2026 in Almaty on September 30 to discuss cooperation in the country’s gas industry.

This was announced in a statement published by QazaqGaz, following the meeting between Chairman of the Management Board Alibek Zhamauov and Shell Senior Vice President and Chairman of Shell Kazakhstan Suzanne Coogan and Eni Kazakhstan Chairman and Managing Director Seger Hoytink.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed current cooperation and prospects for further collaboration in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

"Particular attention was paid to the development of gas infrastructure, implementation of major energy projects and opportunities to expand technological and business cooperation. The meetings continued QazaqGaz’s dialogue with international energy companies and provided a platform to discuss prospects for the development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry," the company said in a statement.

Zhamauov also met with Henrik Nielsen, Managing Director for Northern Europe and Central Asia at Solar Turbines Europe, as part of KIOGE 2026.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation and the use of modern technological solutions to improve the efficiency and reliability of Kazakhstan’s gas infrastructure.

The sides expressed mutual interest in further developing technological cooperation and exchanging expertise in the gas industry.

QazaqGaz is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages Kazakhstan's centralized infrastructure for the transportation of commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international gas transit, and sells gas in domestic and foreign markets. The company also develops, finances, constructs, and operates gas pipelines and gas storage facilities.

According to the company's website, the QazaqGaz group operates gas pipelines with a total length of about 76,000 kilometers, including around 20,000 km of main gas pipelines with an annual capacity of up to 267.8 billion cubic meters and approximately 56,000 km of gas distribution networks.