Azerbaijan, Iran discuss military co-op and regional developments (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A delegation from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition “ADEX-2026”, held at the Baku Expo Center, and the Distinguished Visitors’ Day within the “Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 30, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Operations, Lieutenant General Reza Sheikh-Hassani.

Welcoming the delegation, Colonel General Karim Valiyev emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits and meetings in further expanding relations between the two armed forces and enhancing the exchange of experience.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, the head of the Iranian delegation stated that Iran is interested in developing bilateral military cooperation with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the historically friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on developments in the region and other issues of common interest.