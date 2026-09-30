Maersk, KTZ Express seek to expand joint service on TITR, other sea routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Representatives of A.P. Moller – Maersk confirmed their interest in further developing a joint service with KTZ Express, covering not only the maritime leg of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) via the Black Sea, but also other international maritime routes through Maersk’s global network, KTZ Express said.

The statement was made during a roundtable held in Almaty on September 30 titled “Kazakhstan’s Export Potential: Containerization - Pathway to Global Markets.”

The companies discussed the maritime component of transportation along the TITR via the Black Sea, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation on other international maritime routes using A.P. Moller – Maersk’s global network.

Acting CEO of KTZ Express Aibek Kapar and A.P. Moller – Maersk Managing Director for the Eastern Mediterranean region Sedef Ayhan presented joint logistics solutions aimed at expanding opportunities for Kazakh products to reach international markets, including China and Europe.

Kapar highlighted the continued development of Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics infrastructure, including the expansion of its maritime fleet, fleet of fitting platforms and air cargo transportation, as well as terminal projects in Kazakhstan and abroad at key points for the generation and distribution of cargo flows.

“As the Head of State notes, one of Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities is to further develop the country’s transit and transport and logistics potential and strengthen its role as a major international logistics hub. Our task is to create clear, efficient and competitive logistics solutions for Kazakh exporters that enable them to enter new markets. We are consistently developing infrastructure and international partnerships to provide businesses with access to key transport routes and global markets,” Kapar said.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to the needs of Kazakh producers and exporters. The format enabled direct dialogue among participants in the export chain, from producers to international logistics operators and end markets.

The Almaty meeting brought together government agencies, Kazakh producers and exporters, as well as representatives of A.P. Moller – Maersk, a global leader in container shipping and integrated logistics.