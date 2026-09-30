Azerbaijan inks contract for "HÜRKUŞ-II" training aircraft purchase (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A contract has been signed for the sale of "HÜRKUŞ-II" training aircraft to Azerbaijan, a source in Turkish Aerospace told Trend.

According to the source, this aircraft has previously been exported to other countries as well.

"Just recently, we also delivered a different version of it to the Turkish Air Force," the source added.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian” have opened.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibition.

The countries represented by these delegations include the following: the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, the exhibition features national pavilions from 14 countries, including the United States, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main innovations of “ADEX” 2026 is that, for the first time, the 4th exhibition hall of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.