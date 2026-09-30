Azerbaijan demonstrates its "BORAN" UAV at ADEX (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. "BORAN", a new multirotor-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed entirely by Azerbaijani engineers using domestic capabilities, ranging from its algorithms to its electronics, has been demonstrated at the ADEX-2026 exhibition, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The presented "BORAN" UAV has a maximum takeoff weight of 90 kg and a payload capacity of 30 kg.

The device is capable of continuous flight for 40 minutes with a 20 kg payload. It has an operational range of 30 km, and its flight speed varies between 5 and 15 meters per second.

Key features of the device include a 3-axis (pitch, roll, yaw) stabilization system and a specialized ballistic calculation algorithm developed by local engineers. By determining wind direction and speed, this system precisely calculates the distance and point of release for the bomb during a combat mission. The UAV can operate in both fully autonomous mode (navigating to a designated point, executing the mission, and returning) and manual control mode.

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Industry Exhibition “ADEX-2026” and the 15th anniversary International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection, and Rescue Equipment “Securex Caspian” have opened.

In total, more than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. To date, 45 foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered to participate in the exhibition.

The countries represented by these delegations include the following: the U.S., Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda, and Vietnam.

In addition, the exhibition features national pavilions from 14 countries, including the United States, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

One of the main innovations of “ADEX” 2026 is that, for the first time, the 4th exhibition hall of the Baku Expo Center has been designated for the national exhibition.